Pusha T Claims Noah ’40’ Shebib Leaked Info About Drake’s Son?

Pusha T claims Drake’s friend and producer Noah ’40’ Shebib was the one who gave him the info about Drizzy’s secret son?

After Drake went on Lebron James‘ new show talking about the beef between him Pusha and Kanye, it was only right that Pusha go on Joe Budden‘s podcast to give his side of the story.

In the interview Pusha reveals he actually didn’t get the information about Drake‘s son from Ye, but says he actually got it from Drake‘s really good friend, 40.

In the interview Pusha T says,

“The information came from 40,” he started. “It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman, who begins to… he talks to her daily. Five, six hours a day… And ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, and so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child, and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

Peep the clip of Push talking about 40 below and stream the whole interview HERE.