Kanye West Will Boycott Grammys Unless They Nominate Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’

During his Oakland stop on the Saint Pablo Tour, Kanye West told the crowd he will not be attending this year’s Grammy Awards, unless the committee nominates Frank Ocean and his album, ‘Blonde‘.

“The album I listened to the most this year was Frank Ocean,” he told the Oakland crowd of his Saint Pablo Tour on Saturday night (October 22). “If his album is not nominated in no categories, I’m not showing up to the Grammys.”

As much power as Kanye West tends to have, the chances of ‘Blonde’ being nominated are almost impossible. This is mostly due to the fact that Frank Ocean missed the submission deadline, which he apparently did on purpose.

West later went on to tell the crowd that it wouldn’t be the first time the Grammy’s changed their own rules. According to Ye’, the committee changed the rules once to nominate Lady Gaga.

“The Grammys secretly changed something about the nominations in order to nominate her, in order for her to perform in the show,” he explained.

You can watch Kanye West’s full speech from Oakland below:

