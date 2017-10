Cardi B & Offset are being offer multiple TV wedding specials that could earn them mega bucks.

According to TMZ, multiple production sources claim shortly after the couple got engaged, BET, VH1 & WE tv started working on a deal to present.

It’s also being reported that the goal is to set up a deal similar to Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir‘s recent BET wedding special.

Offset & Cardi are very interested in nailing down a deal for their big day.