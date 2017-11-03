Rap Basement

Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap Arrested DUI, Drag Racing & More

Posted By on November 3, 2017

 

Fetty Wap was arrested for drunk driving after police caught him drag racing another car.

Fetty was on a New York City highway just past 1 AM Friday when police spotted him racing. The reports claim he was going over 100 MPH in a 50 MPH zone.

The rapper was given a sobriety test and he failed it. He then blew .09, which is just above the legal limit.

He was booked on 15 charges, including reckless endangerment, drag racing, DUI, driving without a valid license, unsafe lane changing, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, and speeding.

