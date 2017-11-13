Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Migos Allegedly Jump XXXTentacion
1628
0
Meek Mill’s Judge Being Investigated By FBI
807
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Future & Young Thug Super Slimey
2343
0
Offset, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Without Warning
2263
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Meek Mill

Meek Mill’s Judge Being Investigated By FBI

Posted By on November 13, 2017

The FBI has reportedly started probing the judge who sent Meek Mill back to prison for violating probation.

According to reports, Judge Genece Brinkley is being investigated by the FBI for having relationships with certain people in Philly.

Judge Genece Brinkley is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for possible relationships she might have in Philly — including to a local music mogul she allegedly asked Meek to sign with — as well as a possible “extortionate demand”

The music mogul, Charlie Mack, reportedly told Meek he knew the judge and could help with the case.

Per the report, undercover agents have been in the courtroom following Meek’s case since April 2016, and the Philly music mogul, Charlie Mack, allegedly once told Meek he knew the judge and could help him with his case. 

 

 

 

 

Latest Meek Mill

Meek Mill’s Judge Sent Him Back To Jail Because Of Personal Beef?
3507 525 265
5
Meek Mill Sentenced To 2-4 Years In Prison
5003 525 378
1
Meek Mill Meek Mill – Team Rich
2806
3
Meek Mill Meek Mill – 1942 Flows
1853
2
Meek Mill ‘Save Me’ Video
1138
1
Meek Mill Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
993
1
Chapter 2 of Meek Mill’s Wins And Losses Film
701
4
  • ROYBOY

    o Shi**
    Man That Sux Meek, Hope Its The 2 AtMost

Recent Stories

Migos Allegedly Jump XXXTentacion
1628
0
Meek Mill’s Judge Being Investigated By FBI
807
0
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Engaged?
701
0
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty In Child Rape Case
1893
1
Drake Lands Netflix Deal?
3176
8
More News

Trending Songs

Trav ft. Belly & Tory Lanez Rolled Up
331
0
G-Eazy ft. Zoe Nash The Beautiful & Damned
251
0
6LACK ft. T-Pain One Way
556
0
Dave East ft. Lil Uzi Vert Don't Try Me
450
0
Joell Ortiz ft. Fred The Godson Talk Dat
238
0
Uncle Murda ft. Jadakiss No More
265
0
Wale ft. Phil Ade Good To Great
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Cam’ron “Lean” VIdeo
238
0
21 Savage “Bank Account” Video
212
0
Gucci Mane ft. The Weeknd “Curve” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Migos Allegedly Jump XXXTentacion
Meek Mill’s Judge Being Investigated By FBI
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Engaged?