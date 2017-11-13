Meek Mill’s Judge Being Investigated By FBI

The FBI has reportedly started probing the judge who sent Meek Mill back to prison for violating probation.
According to reports, Judge Genece Brinkley is being investigated by the FBI for having relationships with certain people in Philly.
Judge Genece Brinkley is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for possible relationships she might have in Philly — including to a local music mogul she allegedly asked Meek to sign with — as well as a possible “extortionate demand”
The music mogul, Charlie Mack, reportedly told Meek he knew the judge and could help with the case.
Per the report, undercover agents have been in the courtroom following Meek’s case since April 2016, and the Philly music mogul, Charlie Mack, allegedly once told Meek he knew the judge and could help him with his case.