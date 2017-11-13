Meek Mill’s Judge Being Investigated By FBI

The FBI has reportedly started probing the judge who sent Meek Mill back to prison for violating probation.

Judge Genece Brinkley is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for possible relationships she might have in Philly — including to a local music mogul she allegedly asked Meek to sign with — as well as a possible “extortionate demand”

The music mogul, Charlie Mack, reportedly told Meek he knew the judge and could help with the case.