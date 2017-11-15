Kim Kardashian Reveals Sex Of Her & Kanye’s Third Child

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are expecting their 3rd child and Kim has confirmed the gender of the child.

Kim accidentally spilled the tea during a recent interview with Ellen, and it can now be confirmed that Kim & Ye are expecting a baby GIRL.

During the interview, Kim was talking about her baby shower from over the weekend and how North West wanted all the toys for her little sister put in her room.

“My daughter thinks she’s really tricky. We had a baby shower over the weekend. I thought, ‘I really do want to have a baby shower because I want her to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it,” Kim explains to Ellen. “People brought toys and gifts. She was opening them all up the next day and she said, ‘Mom, Baby Sister’s not here. I think I need all of her toys in my room. I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re OK for Baby Sister.'”

Ellen had to backtrack during the conversation because Kim seemed to not realize she just gave up the sex of the baby.

Watch the interview below.