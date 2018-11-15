Bhad Bhabie Attacks Iggy Azalea At Fashion Nova Event? (Video)

Bhad Bhabie and Iggy Azalea got in to a heated altercation at a Fashion Nova event.

The two have been beefing on the internet, but last night a confrontation happened in person at a Hollywood event?

According to footage released by TMZ, Bhabie was caught going crazy on Iggy at a Fashion Nova event. After a few words were exchanged Bhad decided to throw a drink all over Iggy.

TMZ reports that the beef started after Iggy made some comments about Bhabie on the internet?

The beef apparently started because Iggy talked smack on social media, saying who would even go to one of Bhabie’s shows. Of course, Danielle fired back, Iggy should so she could remember what a sold-out show looks like (quality burn, there).

Peep the footage of the altercation below:

TMZ also caught both of them outwside the event after the ‘brawl’