Tekashi69 was arrested by the feds on racketeering charges.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine was arrested Sunday night by ATF agents in NYC. The agents also got his ex-manager, Shottie, and two other former associates.

All 4 men are facing racketeering and firearms charges. The reports claim the investigation was conducted by ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security.

These charges against Tekashi will likely get him sent to prison…