Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tekashi69 Fearing For His Life?
5638
0
Tekashi69 Arrested By The Feds On Racketeering Charges?
2290
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

MoneyBagg Yo Reset
1310
2
Swizz Beatz Poison
1165
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE
0
was successfully added to your cart.

Featured

Tekashi69 Fearing For His Life?

Posted By on November 20, 2018

Tekashi69 is fearing for his life in prison?

According to Tekashi‘s lawyer, the rapper has been placed in general population at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The U.S. Justice Department says MDC is known for being, “extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone.

TMZ reports the following on the rappers safety:

There’s also this … prosecutors expressed Monday just how much of a target Tekashi had been prior to his arrest this weekend. One prosecutor told a judge ex-members of Tekashi’s crew “wanted to super violate him” following his appearance on the ‘Breakfast Club’ … where he accused his inner circle of turning on him.

The prosecutor, Michael Longyear, said ‘super violate’ meant inflict harm on Tekashi, including possibly shooting him. He said they took Tekashi in after learning he was planning a trip to a Connecticut casino, and feared an attempt on his life could put innocent people in jeopardy.

Latest Featured

Tekashi69 Arrested By The Feds On Racketeering Charges?
2290 525 173
0
Bhad Bhabie Attacks Iggy Azalea At Fashion Nova Event? (Video)
2700 525 204
1
  • ROYBOY

    Hes Surprised about someone wanting him dead?
    He Talks Crazy about People on Radio shows or in songs and is Surprised that someone may took offense.
    69>We know you dress and are a clown but your still a man and cant go around disrespecting men and expect nothing.
    That Being Said Me Myself, Do not Condone any type of violence so hope it just stays words.

Recent Stories

Tekashi69 Fearing For His Life?
5638
0
Tekashi69 Arrested By The Feds On Racketeering Charges?
2290
0
Bhad Bhabie Attacks Iggy Azalea At Fashion Nova Event? (Video)
2700
1
Waka Flocka Quits Rap?
4248
2
Pusha T Claims Noah ’40’ Shebib Leaked Info About Drake’s Son?
10667
7
More News

Trending Songs

Earl Sweatshirt ft. Navy Blue The Mint
291
0
Tory Lanez Lucky You Freestyle
318
0
Snoop Dogg ft. E-40 & Tyrese Grateful
437
0
Aminé ft. Gucci Mane Reel It In (Remix)
159
0
Rita Ora Cashmere
397
0
Jaden Smith Play This On A Mountain At Sunse
251
0
The Diplomats ft. Belly On God
450
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nipsey Hussle, Belly, & Dom Kennedy “Double Up” Video
3282
1
Jay Rock & Jeremih “Tap Out” Video
2250
3
Jacquees “23” Video
1350
6
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tekashi69 Fearing For His Life?
Tekashi69 Arrested By The Feds On Racketeering Charges?
Bhad Bhabie Attacks Iggy Azalea At Fashion Nova Event? (Video)