Tekashi69 Fearing For His Life?

Tekashi69 is fearing for his life in prison?
According to Tekashi‘s lawyer, the rapper has been placed in general population at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.
The U.S. Justice Department says MDC is known for being, “extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone.”
TMZ reports the following on the rappers safety:
There’s also this … prosecutors expressed Monday just how much of a target Tekashi had been prior to his arrest this weekend. One prosecutor told a judge ex-members of Tekashi’s crew “wanted to super violate him” following his appearance on the ‘Breakfast Club’ … where he accused his inner circle of turning on him.
The prosecutor, Michael Longyear, said ‘super violate’ meant inflict harm on Tekashi, including possibly shooting him. He said they took Tekashi in after learning he was planning a trip to a Connecticut casino, and feared an attempt on his life could put innocent people in jeopardy.