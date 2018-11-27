Tekashi 6ix9ine Had Confidential Informant In His Crew?

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine have a confidential informant in his crew?

According to Vulture, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Longyear is claiming a confidential informant recorded interactions that would be used against the rapper.

Longyear further revealed that a confidential informant had made recordings that are part of their case, prompting one distressed attendee to loudly whisper “shit.”

Longyear also revealed that 6ix9ine‘s social media accounts were studied very closely throughout the entire year. He says the evidence will be used against him, and the evidence they have is “voluminous.”