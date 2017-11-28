Rap Basement

Meek Mill

Meek Mill’s Lawyers File Petition For His Immediate Release

Posted By on November 28, 2017

 

Meek Mill’s team of lawyers are still working on getting him released from prison immediately.

According to Complex, Meek’s lawyers have filed an emergency petition for an Original Writ of Habeas Corpus. The documents ask the Superior Court of Pennsylvania for the release of the rapper. His lawyers wrote the following:

“Williams is an excellent candidate for bail pending decision on his post-sentence motion and, if necessary, pending appeal. He has no remedy to enforce this right effectively except to petition this Court for the extraordinary relief of an emergency writ. Since being convicted in one case as a teenager more than a decade ago, he has suffered no new convictions, and has not engaged in other criminal activity. He does not present any danger to the community. He has matured, become a responsible father, acquired a profession in which he has excelled, conquered a drug habit, and generally been rehabilitated.”

