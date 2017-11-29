Meek Mill’s Bail Request Denied By Superior Court

Meek Mill‘s bail request was denied by a Pennsylvania Superior Court.

According to the Associated Press, Meek‘s defense team requested the bail hearing to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, but things didn’t go as planned.

Mill’s team is claiming they were forced to go to higher-level help after Judge Genece Brinkle, the judge who sentenced the rapper to 2-4 years in prison, refused to respond to multiple appeals they submitted already.

Although this request was denied, there is still hope for Meek.