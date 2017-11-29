Rap Basement

Meek Mill

Meek Mill’s Bail Request Denied By Superior Court

Posted By on November 29, 2017

Meek Mill‘s bail request was denied by a Pennsylvania Superior Court.

According to the Associated Press, Meek‘s defense team requested the bail hearing to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, but things didn’t go as planned.

Mill’s team is claiming they were forced to go to higher-level help after Judge Genece Brinkle, the judge who sentenced the rapper to 2-4 years in prison, refused to respond to multiple appeals they submitted already.

Although this request was denied, there is still hope for Meek.

Meek’s representative Jordian Siev issued a statement, which said: “We’re pleased that the Superior Court took immediate action to direct the Court of Common Pleas to decide on the application for bail without further delay. We remain hopeful that Mr. Williams will be promptly released on bail.” (HNHH)

 

