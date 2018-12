Cardi B and Offset have ended their marriage?

According to Cardi B, the couple have decided to split just a few months after they had a kid together. Cardi revealed in a new video that her and Offset have been trying to work things out for awhile now, but they just don’t see eye to eye anymore.

Despite still remaining good friends, Cardi revealed they are no longer in love.

Offset quickly commented on the Instagram video, saying, “Y’all won.”

Peep the video below: