Ty Dolla $ign & YG Pay Aussie Soccer Star Mega Bucks For Nightclub Beatdown

Ty Dolla Sign and YG paid at least $100k to the Australian soccer star who they allegedly beat up to avoid a potential lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Nelly Yoa claims he settled with the two rapper for a low six-figure amount in order to keep the situation out of court.

Back in 2015 Yoa claims Ty Dolla & YG punched and kicked him in the head in a Melbourne nightclub after he refused to leave a VIP section. The beat down allegedly cost the soccer star a huge deal that would have made him A LOT of money.

Peep the footage of th beat down below: