Cardi B bought Offset a new Rolls Royce and a iced out watch for his 26th Birthday.

Cardi was with her fiancee Wednesday night at The MacArthur in DTLA to celebrate his birthday, and on the way out of the celebration she gifted him the very expensive gifts.

Offset also had some high profile celebs at the celebration, including Quavo, Takeoff, Big Sean, Swae Lee, Lil Yachty, G-Eazy and Ashanti.

Peep some footage of the event below: