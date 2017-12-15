Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Facies 7 New Felonies
688
0
Cardi B Buys Offset Very Expensive Birthday Gifts
1496
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Offset, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Without Warning
4116
2
Kodak Black & Plies F.E.M.A- Finesse. Elevate. Motivate. Achieve.
3137
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Facies 7 New Felonies

Posted By on December 15, 2017

 

XXXTentacion was taken straight to jail Friday morning after prosecutors hit him with 7 new charges, all felonies, for his 2016 domestic violence case.

According to TMZ, the new felonies include witness tampering and witness harassment, so the judge sent him straight to jail with no bail.

Prosecutors believe he coerced the ex-girlfriend he’s accused of beating. He was already facing charges of battery against a pregnant woman and false imprisonment.

As we reported … X filed a document earlier this month allegedly signed by the woman and stating she no longer wanted him to be prosecuted. 

At Friday’s hearing in Miami-Dade County, the judge said he had violated his bond from his initial arrest … so he was immediately sent to jail, and is being held without bail.

He will remain locked up until his trial and could face decades of prison time.

Latest Featured

Cardi B Buys Offset Very Expensive Birthday Gifts
1496 525 113
1
Ty Dolla $ign & YG Pay Aussie Soccer Star Mega Bucks For Nightclub Beatdown
3838 525 290
5

Recent Stories

XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Facies 7 New Felonies
688
0
Cardi B Buys Offset Very Expensive Birthday Gifts
1496
1
Ty Dolla $ign & YG Pay Aussie Soccer Star Mega Bucks For Nightclub Beatdown
3838
5
Meek Mill Working Multiple Jobs In Prison
4645
4
Mase Sends Warning To Cam’ron: “If It Doesn’t Stop It’s Gon’ End Bad”
6247
1
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Rocky & Tom Morello FTW
93
0
Jeezy ft. J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar American Dream
40
0
Chris Brown ft. Trippie Redd Yoppa
768
2
Chris Brown Goin At It
397
0
Lil Durk No Standards
371
1
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Solar Eclipse
318
3
Post Malone ft. Nicky Jam & Ozuna Rockstar (Latin Remix)
450
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Black Thought – Funkmaster Flex Freestyle
66
0
Big Sean & Metro Boomin – Who’s Stopping Me/Savage Time (Live on Fallon)
251
3
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. PnB Rock & NBA Youngboy “Beast Mode” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Facies 7 New Felonies
Cardi B Buys Offset Very Expensive Birthday Gifts
Ty Dolla $ign & YG Pay Aussie Soccer Star Mega Bucks For Nightclub Beatdown