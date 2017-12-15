XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Facies 7 New Felonies

XXXTentacion was taken straight to jail Friday morning after prosecutors hit him with 7 new charges, all felonies, for his 2016 domestic violence case.

According to TMZ, the new felonies include witness tampering and witness harassment, so the judge sent him straight to jail with no bail.

Prosecutors believe he coerced the ex-girlfriend he’s accused of beating. He was already facing charges of battery against a pregnant woman and false imprisonment. As we reported … X filed a document earlier this month allegedly signed by the woman and stating she no longer wanted him to be prosecuted. At Friday’s hearing in Miami-Dade County, the judge said he had violated his bond from his initial arrest … so he was immediately sent to jail, and is being held without bail.

He will remain locked up until his trial and could face decades of prison time.