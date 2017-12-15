Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape & Kidnapping Case
93
0
XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Gets 7 New Felonies
4500
5
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

CyHi The Prynce No Dope On Sundays
2793
8
Wiz Khalifa Laugh Now, Fly Later
2462
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Gets 7 New Felonies

Posted By on December 15, 2017

 

XXXTentacion was taken straight to jail Friday morning after prosecutors hit him with 7 new charges, all felonies, for his 2016 domestic violence case.

According to TMZ, the new felonies include witness tampering and witness harassment, so the judge sent him straight to jail with no bail.

Prosecutors believe he coerced the ex-girlfriend he’s accused of beating. He was already facing charges of battery against a pregnant woman and false imprisonment.

As we reported … X filed a document earlier this month allegedly signed by the woman and stating she no longer wanted him to be prosecuted. 

At Friday’s hearing in Miami-Dade County, the judge said he had violated his bond from his initial arrest … so he was immediately sent to jail, and is being held without bail.

He will remain locked up until his trial and could face decades of prison time.

Latest Featured

Cardi B Buys Offset Very Expensive Birthday Gifts
3163 525 239
5
Ty Dolla $ign & YG Pay Aussie Soccer Star Mega Bucks For Nightclub Beatdown
5162 525 390
8

Recent Stories

Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape & Kidnapping Case
93
0
XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Gets 7 New Felonies
4500
5
Cardi B Buys Offset Very Expensive Birthday Gifts
3163
5
Ty Dolla $ign & YG Pay Aussie Soccer Star Mega Bucks For Nightclub Beatdown
5162
8
Meek Mill Working Multiple Jobs In Prison
5943
7
More News

Trending Songs

Wifisfuneral ft. Lil Skies LilSkiesFuneral
66
0
Nef The Pharaoh Kenan & Kel
26
0
Joyner Lucas Bank Account (Remix)
26
0
Lil Skies ft. Landon Cube Nowadays
40
0
Plies ft. Jeremih Gorgeous
66
0
Wu-Tang ft. Redman, Method Man, Raekwon, U-God & Mathematics Hood Go Bang! (Remix)
79
0
Childish Major ft. DRAM & 6LACK I Like You
450
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jason Derulo Feat. French Montana “Tip Toe” Video
26
0
Migos & Lil Yachty “Ice Tray” Video
26
0
Lil Skies Ft. Landon Cube “Nowadays” Video
79
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape & Kidnapping Case
XXXTentacion Thrown In Jail; Gets 7 New Felonies
Cardi B Buys Offset Very Expensive Birthday Gifts