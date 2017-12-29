Rap Basement

Remy Ma Is Pregnant?

Posted By on December 29, 2017

Did Papoose reveal that Remy Ma is pregnant again?

Papoose took to Instagram to post a photo of a sign that said, “Ultra Sound Waiting Room,” with the caption #blacklove How we started our day!

Papoose later went back on IG and posted an even more direct post about expecting a child.

Although the couple didn’t really announce anything official yet, the cryptic IG post really makes it seem like they’re expecting a baby.

Earlier this year, Remy revealed that her and Papoose had experienced a miscarriage, and lost their previous baby.

“I promised my husband that I would give him the child that he’s been asking me for since almost the day he met me and I can’t do that any more,” Remy said. 

 

🙏🏿 #blacklove How we started our day!

A post shared by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on

Hand made these bowls, for our unborn child. #pottery #blacklove

A post shared by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on

