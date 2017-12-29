Did Papoose reveal that Remy Ma is pregnant again?
Papoose took to Instagram to post a photo of a sign that said, “Ultra Sound Waiting Room,” with the caption “#blacklove How we started our day!”
Papoose later went back on IG and posted an even more direct post about expecting a child.
Although the couple didn’t really announce anything official yet, the cryptic IG post really makes it seem like they’re expecting a baby.
Earlier this year, Remy revealed that her and Papoose had experienced a miscarriage, and lost their previous baby.
“I promised my husband that I would give him the child that he’s been asking me for since almost the day he met me and I can’t do that any more,” Remy said.