Did Papoose reveal that Remy Ma is pregnant again?

Papoose took to Instagram to post a photo of a sign that said, “Ultra Sound Waiting Room,” with the caption “#blacklove How we started our day!”

Papoose later went back on IG and posted an even more direct post about expecting a child.

Although the couple didn’t really announce anything official yet, the cryptic IG post really makes it seem like they’re expecting a baby.

Earlier this year, Remy revealed that her and Papoose had experienced a miscarriage, and lost their previous baby.