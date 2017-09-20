Kanye West & Jay-Z Plan Meeting To End Recent Feud?

Jay-Z and Kanye West have reportedly decided to sit down face-to-face to squash their beef very soon.
According to sources close to Yeezy and Jay, both their lawyers have been working hard to settle a $3.5 million dispute Ye has with Tidal.
Kanye recently sent the streaming service a letter stating he was done with them because they didn’t keep give him his advances and bonuses that totaled $3.5 million.
The two haven’t settled the lawsuit because of personal issues that won’t get resolved until the two meet face-to-face.
TMZ is reporting the following about the situation.
We’re told Kanye and Jay have not agreed to settle, and the reason became apparent to everyone. The impasse had nothing to do with their business dispute — $3.5 mil is peanuts to both of them. They couldn’t settle because they each harbor animosity toward the other.
Jay was enraged when Kanye attacked Beyonce and Blue Ivy at his concert last October. Kanye felt Jay should have cut him a break because that was the time he was melting down and just a few weeks after the concert, he was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold.
As one source put it, “The Generals [Kanye and Jay] have to meet face-to-face. When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake.”
We’re told Kanye is up for the meeting and Jay is also inclined to meet. It shouldn’t be hard. Now that Jay and Bey live in a Bel-Air mansion, they are literally down the street from Kanye and Kim.
We’re told the meeting should go down soon, and once it does their Tidal dispute will quickly end.