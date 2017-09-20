Kanye West & Jay-Z Plan Meeting To End Recent Feud?

Jay-Z and Kanye West have reportedly decided to sit down face-to-face to squash their beef very soon.

According to sources close to Yeezy and Jay, both their lawyers have been working hard to settle a $3.5 million dispute Ye has with Tidal.

Kanye recently sent the streaming service a letter stating he was done with them because they didn’t keep give him his advances and bonuses that totaled $3.5 million.

The two haven’t settled the lawsuit because of personal issues that won’t get resolved until the two meet face-to-face.

