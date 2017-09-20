Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DMX Sober & ‘Back To Being Human Again’
344
1
Kanye West & Jay-Z Plan Meeting To End Recent Feud?
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

MoneyBagg Yo Federal 3X
3203
0
EarthGang Rags (EP)
3057
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Jay Z

Kanye West & Jay-Z Plan Meeting To End Recent Feud?

Posted By on September 20, 2017

 

Jay-Z and Kanye West have reportedly decided to sit down face-to-face to squash their beef very soon.

According to sources close to Yeezy and Jay, both their lawyers have been working hard to settle a $3.5 million dispute Ye has with Tidal.

Kanye recently sent the streaming service a letter stating he was done with them because they didn’t keep give him his advances and bonuses that totaled $3.5 million.

The two haven’t settled the lawsuit because of personal issues that won’t get resolved until the two meet face-to-face.

TMZ is reporting the following about the situation.

We’re told Kanye and Jay have not agreed to settle, and the reason became apparent to everyone. The impasse had nothing to do with their business dispute — $3.5 mil is peanuts to both of them. They couldn’t settle because they each harbor animosity toward the other.

Jay was enraged when Kanye attacked Beyonce and Blue Ivy at his concert last October. Kanye felt Jay should have cut him a break because that was the time he was melting down and just a few weeks after the concert, he was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

As one source put it, “The Generals [Kanye and Jay] have to meet face-to-face. When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake.”  

We’re told Kanye is up for the meeting and Jay is also inclined to meet. It shouldn’t be hard. Now that Jay and Bey live in a Bel-Air mansion, they are literally down the street from Kanye and Kim.

We’re told the meeting should go down soon, and once it does their Tidal dispute will quickly end.

Latest Kanye West Jay Z

Tyler, The Creator Steals The Show At Kanye West And Jay Z’s SXSW Concert
22433 525 1695
0
Producer Talks “N*ggas In Paris” Success
3732 525 282
0

Recent Stories

DMX Sober & ‘Back To Being Human Again’
344
1
Kanye West & Jay-Z Plan Meeting To End Recent Feud?
344
0
Martin Shkreli Sells Wu-Tang Album For Over $1 Million
2396
1
Get To Know Caleb Brown, The Next Big Lyricist Out Of Louisiana
1853
0
Cardi B Will Be On Migos New Album?
3798
2
More News

Trending Songs

Ty Dolla $ign ft. Jeremih Dawsin's Breek
251
0
Macklemore ft. Ke$ha Good Old Days
265
0
Offset ft. Young Nudy Cinco De Mayo
331
0
Lil Durk We Ball
212
0
Fetty Wap High Thoughts
278
1
WizKid ft. Future Everytime
291
0
Juicy J ft. A$AP Rocky & $UICIDEBOY$ Freaky
1191
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Chief Keef “Mailbox” Video
238
0
Fred The Godson “Intro/Let It Cook” Video
53
0
Kodak Black “No Flockin 2 (Bodak Orange)” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

DMX Sober & ‘Back To Being Human Again’
Kanye West & Jay-Z Plan Meeting To End Recent Feud?
Martin Shkreli Sells Wu-Tang Album For Over $1 Million