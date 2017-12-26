Kevin Gates Could Be Out On Parole In A Few Weeks?!

Kevin Gates now has a projected parole date of January 10th, 2018.

Gates, who’s been locked up in Illinois prison since April 2017, could be getting out as early as January of next year, so in a few weeks he could be a free man

According to the information sheet provided below, shows the rapper is projected to be released by January of 2019, but it looks like his parole eligability date was pushed up to 2018.

.