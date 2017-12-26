Rap Basement

Kevin Gates Could Be Out On Parole In A Few Weeks?!
728
0
Combat Jack Dead At 48-Years-Old
4063
3
Kevin Gates Could Be Out On Parole In A Few Weeks?!

Posted By on December 26, 2017

Kevin Gates now has a projected parole date of January 10th, 2018.

Gates, who’s been locked up in Illinois prison since  April 2017, could be getting out as early as January of next year, so in a few weeks he could be a free man

According to the information sheet provided below, shows the rapper is projected to be released by January of 2019, but it looks like his parole eligability date was pushed up to 2018.

.

Although nothing is guaranteed, we could be seeing  Gates released within the next few weeks.

Free Kevin Gates!

 

