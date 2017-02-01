Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunite

Nicki Minaj and Drake have reunited publicly for the first time since the Meek Mill beef.

Minaj took to social media to post a photo of herself and Drake Wednesday morning, with no caption.

According to a Young Money source, Drake saw an ESPN segment on January 8th that featured Lil Wayne and Nicki.

Drizzy hit up Mack Maine immediately after he saw it and asked, “Why didn’t you tell me the family is back?” Maine set up a meeting with the full Young Money roster after Drizzy called and the entire team got back on the same page.

Before that meeting, Drake and Minaj hadn’t spoken since they recorded “Truffle Butter” back in 2014.