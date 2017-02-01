Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins?!
225
0
Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunite
384
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

T.I. Us Or Else: Letter To The System (Album Stream)
5294
6
Tory Lanez Chixtape 4
3203
7
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunite

Posted By on February 1, 2017

Nicki Minaj and Drake have reunited publicly for the first time since the Meek Mill beef.

Minaj took to social media to post a photo of herself and Drake Wednesday morning, with no caption.

According to a Young Money source, Drake saw an ESPN segment on January 8th that featured Lil Wayne and Nicki.

Drizzy hit up Mack Maine immediately after he saw it and asked, “Why didn’t you tell me the family is back?” Maine set up a meeting with the full Young Money roster after Drizzy called and the entire team got back on the same page.

Before that meeting, Drake and Minaj hadn’t spoken since they recorded “Truffle Butter” back in 2014.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Latest Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Broke Up Because She Wasn’t Getting Enough Attention?
12282 525 928
7
Nicki Minaj Confirms Break Up With Meek Mill
16451 525 1243
9
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj – Ain’t Gone Do It
5400
6
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies
3256
5

Recent Stories

Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins?!
225
0
Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunite
384
0
Chief Keef Arrested For Robbery & Assault (Video)
4169
0
Chris Brown’s Lambo Totaled In Beverly Hills
15008
6
WorldStarHipHop Founder Dies In His Sleep; Cause Of Death Revealed
14439
3
More News

Trending Songs

Slim Thug ft. Kirko Bangz Addicted
238
0
Raekwon This Is What It Comes Too
119
0
Lil Bibby & G Herbo Got ‘Em Sick
251
0
The Underachievers Gotham Nights
212
0
Ugly God Bitch!
185
0
Casanova ft. Fabolous, Dave East, Young M.A & Don Q Don't Run (Remix)
304
0
Faith Evans & The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Snoop Dogg When We Party
1059
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Akon Speaks On Kovict Kartel, His New Movie, And More
1879
1
Cam’ron, Juelz Santana & Jim Jones Freestyle for Westwood (2003)
1138
0
Migos Freestyle Live on Sway in the Morning
993
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins?!
Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunite
Chief Keef Arrested For Robbery & Assault (Video)