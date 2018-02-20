Rap Basement

Young Dolph

Young Dolph’s Friends Arrested With Guns In Hollywood

Posted By on February 20, 2018

Young Dolph and three of his friends were arrested in Hollywood after police found guns on them.

According to TMZ, Dolph and his friends were pulled over for a traffic stop when they found guns on each of the rappers friends.

Everyone was arrested and sent straight to jail, but Dolph was able to get out.

The incident happened not too far from where the rapper was shot in the ass just a few months ago.

It’s not clear if the men have been released yet or if they’re still locked up, but we are sure Dolph will take care of them.

 

