Fetty Wap’s Chain Stolen; Suspect Arrested (Video)

Fetty Wap’s chain was stolen during an altercation with a hometown rival that ended in a shootout.

According to reports, Raheem Thomas, known as Fuzz and Fetty have been beefing for awhile now. Thomas and his crew have been warning Fetty not to come back to his home town of Paterson.

The incident went down in a New Jersey Deli and video footage shows the two crews inside the store before the shootout. Things got crazy when Fuzz pulls out a gun in the store. The crowd ended up outside of the store when the shootout happened.

According to reports, police booked Fuzz for gun possession and assault, but it’s unclear if he was the one who fired the shot in the shootout.