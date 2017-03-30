Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tory Lanez Arrested For Having A Gun In Florida
1218
0
J. Prince Threatens Birdman Over Unpaid Debt (Video)
8259
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Mike WiLL Made-It Ransom 2 (Album Stream)
3693
7
Lil Durk Love Songs For The Streets
1919
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap Associate Charged With Attempted Murder

Posted By on March 30, 2017

Fetty Wap‘s associate has been charged with 2 counts of attempted murder in connection  with the recent robbery and shootout.

Sylvester Huffin, was charged with 2 counts of first degree attempted murder, along with 3 other weapons charges. Huffin claims to be an executive manager to Fetty’s label on his social media.

Police say Huffin is allegedly the shooter who accidentally shot himself during the shootout. Police claim surveillance footage shows Huffin shooting at Fetty’s rivals crew.

Check the mugshot below.

 

Latest Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap’s Chain Stolen; Suspect Arrested (Video)
5413 525 409
2
Fetty Wap Details Possible Young Thug Joint Album
12441 525 940
3
Fetty Wap Fetty Wap – XO Freestyles
1681
3
Fetty Wap Fetty Wap – Pull Up Wit A Stick
1548
0
  • Josh Parmley

    Cheddar Bob?! Is that you?

Recent Stories

Tory Lanez Arrested For Having A Gun In Florida
1218
0
J. Prince Threatens Birdman Over Unpaid Debt (Video)
8259
0
Chris Brown Pissed At Quavo For Hanging With Karrueche
2991
0
Salam Wreck Releases New Single With Kurupt, Daz & Roscoe
2568
1
Young Thug Not Charged For Slapping Woman Outside Nightclub
1456
0
More News

Trending Songs

24hrs ft. Juicy J Strip Club
132
0
Raven Felix ft. Wiz Khalifa Bet They Know Now
106
0
Eric Bellinger ft. The Game Blazin Wit The Bros
146
0
Gucci Mane ft. Drake & Lil Wayne Both (Remix)
1959
1
Lil Yachty Harley
966
1
Lil Yachty ft. Migos Peek-A-Boo
556
0
$uicideboy$ ft. Maxo Kream Pictures
768
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk Ft. Moneybagg Yo – “Uzi” Video
609
0
Major Lazer Ft. feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj “Run Up” Video
635
0
Snoop Dogg “Promise You This” Video
543
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tory Lanez Arrested For Having A Gun In Florida
J. Prince Threatens Birdman Over Unpaid Debt (Video)
Chris Brown Pissed At Quavo For Hanging With Karrueche