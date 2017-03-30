Fetty Wap Associate Charged With Attempted Murder

Fetty Wap‘s associate has been charged with 2 counts of attempted murder in connection with the recent robbery and shootout.

Sylvester Huffin, was charged with 2 counts of first degree attempted murder, along with 3 other weapons charges. Huffin claims to be an executive manager to Fetty’s label on his social media.

Police say Huffin is allegedly the shooter who accidentally shot himself during the shootout. Police claim surveillance footage shows Huffin shooting at Fetty’s rivals crew.

Check the mugshot below.