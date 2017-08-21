Rap Basement

Future

Future Gets Bum-Rushed While Performing; Brawl Erupts (Video)

Posted By on August 21, 2017

 

Future was bum-rushed onstage in Alabama and a massive brawl erupted after security tossed the guy back in to the crowd.

Future was performing in Birmingham, Alabama Friday night when a fan decided it was a good idea to rush the stage in the middle of his show.

Security got the guy off stage, but the fan started fighting security after he was kicked off stage. That’s when security threw him back in to the crowd, where the dude got beat up by the crowd.

Security and police quickly diffused the situation and Future never stopped his show during all of the mayhem.

 

