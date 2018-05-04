G-Eazy Arrested For Assault & Cocaine In Sweden

G-Eazy was arrested for assault & cocaine in Sweden after he punched a club security guard.

According to reports, the rapper was partying with his girlfriend Halsey and Sean Kingston when the club security approached him to tell him to chill out.

G-Eazy reportedly punched the security in the face, but his people say they were going after a fan who shoved one of they’re entourage in the VIP, and accidentally hit the security.

Once the police detained the rapper, they found some cocaine in his pocket. TMZ posted footage of the arrest. Watch it below.