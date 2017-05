Gucci Mane has revealed the artwork, tracklist and release date for the Drop Top Wop album.

Gucci has decided to surprise fans and drop the album this Friday, May 26th. Goop ws released from prison May 26th of last year, so it was only right he drop the new project one year later.

Check out the full tracklist featuring Young Dolph, Rick Ross & 2 Chainz. The album was executive produced by Metro Boomin.

May 26 last year I walked outta prison! May 26 this year I’m dropping #DropTopWOP #TrackList #ProducedBy @metroboomin #1017 10:17AM A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on May 24, 2017 at 7:18am PDT