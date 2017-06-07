Gucci Mane Lands $1 Million Wedding With BET Reality Show Deal

Gucci Mane and his fiancee, Keyshia Ka’oir, have landed a big reality TV show deal with BET.

According to reports, Gucci and Ka’oir landed a $650k contract with BET for a reality show that will lead up to their wedding day. Gucci is set to get $600k and his fiancee will get the remaining $250k.

The network is reportedly going to be paying for their wedding, which will be around $1 million.

The TV show will be documenting the lives of the couple leading up to their October 17th wedding date. There will be 8 episodes, which will include a bachelor & bachelorette parties. The wedding is set to take place in Miami with about 200 people attending it.