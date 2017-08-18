Rap Basement

Meek Mill Arrested In New York City
649
0
Gucci Mane Announces 'Mr. Davis' Album; Shares Tracklist
556
0
Lil Wayne In Tune We Trust (EP)
3269
7
Twista Crook County (Album Stream)
2846
11
Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Announces ‘Mr. Davis’ Album; Shares Tracklist

Posted By on August 18, 2017

Four months after he dropped ‘DropTopWop’, Gucci Mane has announced his next project, ‘Mr. Davis’.

‘Mr Davis’ drops September 15th, and will be the Atlanta rapper’s fourth release in the last 12 months. The project will consist of 17 tracks in total & feature a star-studded line up of guest appearances, including The Weeknd (“Curve”), Big Sean (“Changed”), Monica (“We Ride”), and more.

You can listen to the first single, ‘I Get The Bag‘ featuring Migos HERE, and peep the full track list below:

Tracklist:

1. “Work in Progress (Intro)
2. “Back On”
3. “I Get the Bag” (feat. Migos)
4. “Stunting Ain’t Nuthin” (feat. Slim Jxmmi & Young Dolph)
5. “Curve” (feat. The Weeknd)
6. “Enormous” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
7. “Members Only”
8. “Money Make Ya Handsome”
9. “Changed” (feat. Big Sean)
10. “We Ride” (feat. Monica)
11. “Lil Story” (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
12. “Tone It Down” (feat. Chris Brown)
13. “Make Love” (feat. Nicki Minaj)
14. “Money Piling”
15. “Jumped Out the Whip” (feat. A$AP Rocky)
16. “Miss My Woe” (feat. Rico Love)
17. “Made It (Outro)”

 

