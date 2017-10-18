Rap Basement

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Officially Married

Posted By on October 18, 2017

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are officially married.

Gucci and Keyshia tied the knot Tuesday (10/17) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami and BET paid for the entire event.

The all white affair guest list was loaded with stars including, 2 ChainzDiddyKim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter, Brielle, plus Karrueche Tran, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Monica and more.

The couple received $650k and a free million dollar wedding for allowing BET to film the whole thing.

Check out some pictures and a video of the Mane Event below.

 

 

