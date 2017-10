Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir recently got married on TV and their wedding cake was VERY expensive.

According to TMZ, the wedding cake took 3 months to plan and the total cost was $75,000 to make the cake. It was made by Edda’s Cake Designs and designer Edda Martinez.

The 10-foot cake took 3 days to bake and featured 8,000 handmade sugar flowers and 2,500 Swarovski crystals for decoration only.

Gucci also got a sword with the cake to cut it up.