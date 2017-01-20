iLoveMakonnen Is Gay?

iLoveMakonnen, the Atlanta rapper behind the hit “Tuesday,” has just came out as gay via social media.

Makonnen made the announcement on Twitter saying, “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.”

Check out the Tweet below.

As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out. — Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017