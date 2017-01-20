iLoveMakonnen Is Gay?

iLoveMakonnen, the Atlanta rapper behind the hit “Tuesday,” has just came out as gay via social media.
Makonnen made the announcement on Twitter saying, “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.”
Check out the Tweet below.
As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.
— Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017
And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay. And now I’ve told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours❤
— Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017