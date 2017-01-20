Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

iLoveMakonnen Is Gay?
1760
3
Taylor Bennett, Chance The Rapper’s Brother, Comes Out As Bisexual
2435
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

T.I. Us Or Else: Letter To The System (Album Stream)
4394
5
The LOX Filthy America…It’s Beautiful (Album Stream)
3388
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

ilovemakonnen

iLoveMakonnen Is Gay?

Posted By on January 20, 2017

  iLoveMakonnen, the Atlanta rapper behind the hit “Tuesday,” has just came out as gay via social media.

Makonnen made the announcement on Twitter saying, “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.”

Check out the Tweet below.

Latest ilovemakonnen

iLoveMakonnen Set To Retire From Rap Game
12970 525 980
0
ILOVEMAKONNEN No longer Signed To OVO Sound?
13116 525 991
0
iLoveMakonnen iLoveMakonnen – Call Me Badly
2885
0
iLoveMakonnen iLoveMakonnen – Side 2 Side
2396
0

Recent Stories

iLoveMakonnen Is Gay?
1760
3
Taylor Bennett, Chance The Rapper’s Brother, Comes Out As Bisexual
2435
1
Plies Arrested For DUI In Florida
4751
4
Young Thug Wanted By Police Again
7054
4
Soulja Boy Was Robbed; $12K Cash & $10k In Jewelry Stolen From His Home?
4765
5
More News

Trending Songs

Lloyd Banks Toxic
450
0
Curtis Williams, Key! & Jace Rackades
556
0
B.o.B. Run The Night (The Siege)
1218
3
Sampha Plastic 100C
847
1
Red Cafe ft. Wiz Khalifa & French Montana God Wanted Us To Be Lit
1191
0
Joey Bada$$ Land of The Free
1099
2
Migos What the Price
993
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fredo Santana “Lotta Lotta Guns” Video
450
1
Fredo Santana “Lotta Lotta Guns” Video
291
1
Rhythm Roulette: Jahlil Beats
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

iLoveMakonnen Is Gay?
Taylor Bennett, Chance The Rapper’s Brother, Comes Out As Bisexual
Plies Arrested For DUI In Florida