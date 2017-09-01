Rap Basement

J Cole

J. Cole Signs EarthGang To Dreamville Records

Posted By on September 1, 2017

Atlanta duo, EarthGang, has officially inked a deal with J. Cole’s Dreamville Records.

EarthGang has collaborated with Cole and his Dreamville affiliates in the past and the label shared a video teaser for their Rags EP, where Cole gives the duo nothing but praise.

Cole expressed their importance to not only the Atlanta hip-hop scene, but the hip-hop scene worldwide in the album teaser.

The label has shared a video teaser for Rags, which was shot back in 2015, when J. Cole was in the process of establishing a relationship with the duo. Cole basically showered the duo with praise, elaborating on their importance in not only the Atlanta hip-hop scene, but the entire game. “When n*ggas think about Atlanta, they think about super trap shit. They think about, ya know, Future…Future is the God right now in that world and that lane,” says Cole. “But it’s like, them kids you seen at that show tonight…they actually relate more to ya’ll.” As Cole leaves the meeting, he tells the group that if they ever need any assistance, to hit him up. (HNHH)

 

