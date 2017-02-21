Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chris Brown Threatened To Kill Karrueche Tran?
1006
1
J. Cole Announces ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ World Tour
516
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gucci Mane 3 For Free (EP)
2846
1
Trey Songz Anticipation 3
2303
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

J Cole

J. Cole Announces ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ World Tour

Posted By on February 21, 2017

J. Cole took to his Twitter to announce he’ll be going on tour in support of his ‘4 Your Eyez Only‘ album. The tour kicks off June 1st in Columbia, South Carolina. Cole will hit much of North America, Europe and Australia this summer.

Check out his tweet and full list of tour dates below:

 

 

 

North America Tour Dates

06-01 Columbia, SC – The Music Farm
06-02 Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks Live
06-03 Tallahassee, FL – Potbelly’s
06-05 Jackson, MS – Hal & Hal’s
06-06 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
06-07 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre
06-09 Little Rock, AR – Metroplex Event Center
06-11 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre @ the Midland
06-13 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
06-14 Memphis, TN – The New Daisy Theater
06-15 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
06-17 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
06-18 Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center
07-06 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
07-08 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
07-09 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
07-11 Inglewood, CA – The Forum
07-15 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
07-17 Seattle, WA – Keyarena
07-18 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live @ Rogers Arena
07-21 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
07-23 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills
07-24 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-28 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
08-01 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08-04 Boston, MA – TD Garden
08-05 Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08-06 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
08-08 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
08-09 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
08-11 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
08-14 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
08-16 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
08-18 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
08-19 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
08-20 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Europe Tour Dates

09-29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Tap 1
09-30 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
10-01 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
10-03 Cologne, Germany – Palladium
10-05 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10-06 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
10-07 Frankfurt, Germany – Stadthalle Offenbach
10-09 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
10-10 Paris, France – Le Zénith
10-12 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
10-14 Birmingham, England – Barclaycard Arena
10-15 London, England – The O2 Arena
10-18 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
10-20 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena
10-21 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
10-22 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

Australia Tour Dates

12-01 Auckland, New Zealand – Vector Arena
12-02 Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
12-05 Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
12-06 Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
12-09 Perth, Australia – HBF Stadium

Latest J Cole

J. Cole’s ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Album Releasing December 9th?
7385 525 558
8
J.Cole Confirms Being Married; Speaks On Social Justice
36515 525 2759
3
J Cole J Cole – Revenge of the Dreamers
19508
0
J Cole J Cole ft Notorious BIG, Drake, Rick Ross – In the Morning (Megamix)
86358
0

Recent Stories

Chris Brown Threatened To Kill Karrueche Tran?
1006
1
J. Cole Announces ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ World Tour
516
1
Waka Flocka Says Gucci Mane Is Disrespecting His Mom? (Video)
7332
1
Jay Z Signs Jim Jones To Roc Nation
9688
10
The Game Gets No Jail Time For Punching Cop
11369
16
More News

Trending Songs

Pell Patience
543
0
Starlito ft. Curren$y Location On
371
0
Dizzy Wright ft. Reezy, Demrick & Euroz Suite Sixteen Episode I
410
1
Future Grammys (Solo Version)
1112
0
B.o.B. Story To Tell
715
1
Future Draco
926
0
Lil Durk Better
768
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean “No Favors” Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified
212
0
Natasha Mosley feat. Gucci Mane “Drunk” Video
251
0
Lil Durk “Better” Video
119
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chris Brown Threatened To Kill Karrueche Tran?
J. Cole Announces ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ World Tour
Waka Flocka Says Gucci Mane Is Disrespecting His Mom? (Video)