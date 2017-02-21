J. Cole Announces ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ World Tour

J. Cole took to his Twitter to announce he’ll be going on tour in support of his ‘4 Your Eyez Only‘ album. The tour kicks off June 1st in Columbia, South Carolina. Cole will hit much of North America, Europe and Australia this summer.
Check out his tweet and full list of tour dates below:
4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. https://t.co/uSjyv2SENG pic.twitter.com/bKfDXQLPgn
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017
North America Tour Dates
06-01 Columbia, SC – The Music Farm
06-02 Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks Live
06-03 Tallahassee, FL – Potbelly’s
06-05 Jackson, MS – Hal & Hal’s
06-06 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
06-07 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre
06-09 Little Rock, AR – Metroplex Event Center
06-11 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre @ the Midland
06-13 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
06-14 Memphis, TN – The New Daisy Theater
06-15 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
06-17 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
06-18 Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center
07-06 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
07-08 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
07-09 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
07-11 Inglewood, CA – The Forum
07-15 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
07-17 Seattle, WA – Keyarena
07-18 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live @ Rogers Arena
07-21 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
07-23 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills
07-24 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-28 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
08-01 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08-04 Boston, MA – TD Garden
08-05 Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08-06 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
08-08 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
08-09 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
08-11 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
08-14 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
08-16 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
08-18 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
08-19 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
08-20 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Europe Tour Dates
09-29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Tap 1
09-30 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
10-01 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
10-03 Cologne, Germany – Palladium
10-05 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10-06 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
10-07 Frankfurt, Germany – Stadthalle Offenbach
10-09 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
10-10 Paris, France – Le Zénith
10-12 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
10-14 Birmingham, England – Barclaycard Arena
10-15 London, England – The O2 Arena
10-18 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
10-20 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena
10-21 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
10-22 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
Australia Tour Dates
12-01 Auckland, New Zealand – Vector Arena
12-02 Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
12-05 Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
12-06 Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
12-09 Perth, Australia – HBF Stadium