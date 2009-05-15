Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
7107
10
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
5890
7
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

project-pat
Project Pat Street God 4
6485
5
boosie
Boosie Badazz Happy Thanksgiving & Merry Christmas
2568
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Jadakiss

Jadakiss Looking For New Artists “Hit Me Up”

Posted By on May 15, 2009

    Legendary East-Coast group slash entity D-Block might not be so "east" coast anymore. Jadakiss recently talked about wanting to sign artists from all over. "I’m trying to start this D-Block West thing over here. I’m looking for everybody. Hit me up," the rapper told radio host Devi Dev. "Send your music, send your demos, send your packages and let’s see what we can do. I’m not discriminating – female [or] male," he said. "Whatever’s going on, we can make it happen. If you hot, you hot."

    In related news, Jadakiss recently did a radio interview at Detroit's legendary WJLB station with D12 member and super-producer Mr. Porter. [watch here] Jadakiss talked about a new track with Jazmine Sullivan he is on that Mr. Porter happened to produce, so make sure you [watch here]



Jadakiss interview Interview @ WJLB (Detroit) talks Jazmine Sullivan produced by Mr. Porter (D12)

[gnvn]47327[/gnvn]

Latest Jadakiss

Behind The Scenes: DJ Suss-On, Jadakiss
1337 525 101
0
Behind The Scenes: Jadakiss & Teyana Taylor
1390 525 105
0
jadakiss-trading-places
Jadakiss Jadakiss – Trading Places
2726
0
fat-joe-kiss-french-450x299
Jadakiss Jadakiss – All The Way Up (Freestyle)
2528
0
  • MICHAEL BEELER

    CHECK ME OUT ON SOUNDCLOUD, MICHAEL BEELER FROM MONROE, NY. THANK YOU.

    • Dino Champion

      Are looking to get paid Royalties for your music, We can get you set up right now FREE! To get started all we need is for you to reply back with a user name & a temporary password. Once we send you your login you can confirm account and start uploading your music directly into itunes, Tidal, spotify & more. It will be like having direct access to tunecore for free!!! The process is no different from uploading your music to soundcloud, I mean its literally that easy. If you run into any problems with publishing your music you can call me direct & i could walk you through. I don’t mind helping independent artists, I can also get you hooked up with some paid gigs booked if needed. keep in mind, I don’t charge for my services just as long as you help me Brand my Radio Station, Tell people to listen to Atlanta Live Hip hop Radio…. Its a win-win situation for the both of us, We get your music delivered to all the major stores and you tell people to listen to us!!!

      to get started, I just need you to create a User Name (this is usually the name of artist or label you want to create.

      Next You will need a temporary password…

      Email me your USER NAME & PASSWORD and i will send you your login link!

      reply to nightalradio@gmail.com

  • norman

    to who ever reads this message… i am a Unites States Sailor (NAVY) and i have been rapping for some time now… I go by Dexter (rap name) and i just finished my mixtape called “For Your Entertainment”… I do believe to who ever listens to it you’ll like it. all im asking is that you check me out on DAT PIFF… DEX’

  • Shaquice

    Yo to whom ever read this my name is Shaquice but i go Quicee The Go Getta & my cousin name is Candace but goes by ABC(allaboutcash) we got a mixtape that is freakin hot right now & we try & do our thing everywhere we possibly can so check this out if you wanna hit us up please do so we been trying to get sign for a while cause we know that we will blow up some day so hit us at my email quiceebell@gmail.com

  • tonyspazzo

    i got crack! that simple… where do i send my music? my e mail is tonetitan@yahoo.com

  • Cuz Nick

    My shit speaks for itself!!!!! Cuz Money

  • Craig Evans

    No disrespect to you rappers under me but i have a music group in we been rapping about 15yrs now we started off sliw now we on our business shit. I dont think its no group out there better then us str8 up we from MIAMI,FL… JADAKISS IF YOU LOOKING TOO MAKE MONEY I PROMISE YOU EE CAN PUT IT IN YOUR POCKET ALL WE NEED IS AN OPPURTUNITY

  • NELCONELL

    Im a unsigned Rap artist with a underground rap label from KansasCity missouri that contains 6 to ten Artist below is a Video we shot a month or two ago check it out and coment tell me what u think email address is bashmilianent@yahoo.com
    http://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=bashmilian&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&ved=0CDIQFjAA&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fchannel%2FUC9KJkNsGHOM0CniX9d2JJKA&ei=yuhRUZ3nKMGJqwHs8oGQBg&usg=AFQjCNGlVKjJpbHsU9Ku6QFyhTULtPU5rA&bvm=bv.44342787,d.aWM

  • I’m what you looking for in a artist . I know how to put on and and show out for my team . Every thing i do in the booth i take serious and i make hits yo yella

  • “Patt”

    Ture to myself and a hard worker
    Blrooklyn/Carolina

    • Andy

      Everybody can rap this we know but here is the thing I have a great job make killer money but I learned to rap the day I took a crap started from the bottom rising to the top pull out the heater just to hear it talk all you people that’s running them gums here. Take my shoes they J 13 teen and they damn sure don’t smell some are for the game but how could you tell peace Jadakiss add one white boy to the Yonkers team

  • mercedes

    Heyyyy you still looking for an artist u can contact my man we from va his number 757-291-3465 thanks

  • BIG PECC

    real artist. real spitter. real hustler. my name is BIG PECC

  • Jerrell Bell

    Well I aint got shit but if I did I would work day in and day out and I got hot 16s tht vould pill ur skin bk trust tht call me at 6209664466

  • Tammy Brown

    Quezo on deck atl check me out on youtube “quezo ft ced no questions” see for your self im that man you looking for!

  • Tammy Brown

    Quezo im hungry man check out jcQuez on youtube im that new artis your looking for!

  • Tammy Brown

    Quezo i got songs ready call my manager at 404-942-9733 but first check out JC Quez on youtube then make that call im ready!

  • Tammy Brown

    Quezo back again got songs in the cut waiting to be heard im hot call my manager at 404-942-9733or email at cedriccauley142@yahoo.com

  • Choppa Locka

    I AM THE ARTIST YOU ARE LOOKING FOR I CAN RUN WITH THE MEN IN THIS GAME I HAVE CREATED MY OWN LANE SO I’M READY TO MAKE HISTORYI AM HIP HOP’S THUG PRINCESS CHOPPA LOCKA http://WWW.REVERBNATION.COM/THEREALCHOPPALOCKA 571-758-0117

  • Christopher Williams

    so this is what give hopes up to most to only get shot down, or something thats going to actually take the time to get a placement for a artist to begin?

  • Angel

    Hey, my Name is Angel. From South Texas, 19yrs Old, im a 90’s Hip-Hop Junkie. I Flow is Like Nas N Pac, nd God Told Me to Bring The Mop. This is For Anyone who Reads This. Thankyou for your Time. #MyWayOut #TheNew #Kool-Rap-G angel.steele.js@gmail.com

  • My name is Anthony A.K.A. Velocity. Check out Velocity’s music page @ reverbnation,.com/pfa
    email: proximity139@hotmail.com

  • Dread

    what up my name Dread from East Atlanta Ga I am a artist 23 years old raise in the hood trying to make it I rap about my life in also come out my comfort zone to switch it up for other people I love music been rapping since 12 years old….I have the south swag the lingo and the style PLZ!!!! get at me I can show you better then I can tell you. Email. Dreadrulor@gmail.com I can also send you songs

  • Smokey Doodlez

    follow me on twitter @ smokeydoodlez im unsigned mixtape on datpiff type in smokeydoodlez

  • tycoon

    this is tycoon a real nigga out hear got bars need assistance with studio and promotion I rap sing free style my email jhontyler8732@gmail.com ready to get it popen whats good

  • Ty Saxon

    what j.kiss my name is Y2 you can look me up @y2thakidd or todd saxon , i got what it take too become the next star so whn you ever get a chance go check me out

  • Ty Saxon

    GO CHECK OUT MY NEW SINGLE @Y2THAKIDD OR SOUNDCLOUD TODD SAXON

  • Michelle

    I have an artist who is hot!! Check him out on sound cloud Frank White 17.

  • KeLvin Spearman

    Check out my freestyle on my homepage on my Facebook my name is Kelvin Spearman on Facebook

  • 4money

    foedoeworld @soundcloud for songs from my mixtape foedoeworld on utube for new single bout that lizzle agee on utube for 10 or better blogs,visuals,movies foe_money@yahoo.com my email strait hood 815 in da building team630 vision

  • Mike Killa

    im on youtube my channel is Mike-Killa hit me up cuz im ready

  • Mike Killa

    But hit me up at Kennedyhot456@gmail.com

  • King Goo

    I’m KingGooRoo fuck all these other mfkas I’m from Chicago I’m not no chief ass rapper I’m me and be me where ever I go but I got bars ima go harder then most rappers look me up on youtube under KingGooRoo still cannot trust them #gang

  • arab2659

    I got raw talent for da natti,ky,philly.hmu 2674326195 different type of rap but i got one dat u would like alot youtube king word , channel freechamp1989,my number 2674326195

  • SHAKA MILLER

    EMAIL ME THE INFO SO I CAN SEND YOU THE MUSIC SHAKAMILLER23@GMAIL.COM

  • Check out KING VELOCITY’S MUSIC PAGE @ http://WWW.REVERBNATION.COM/PFA
    EMAAIL: kingvelocity000@gmail.com

  • Check out KING VELOCITY’S MUSIC PAGE @ http://WWW.REVERBNATION.COM/PFA
    EMAIL: kingvelocity000@gmail.com

    *****

  • Talone Jackson

    Hello I’m Talone’,
    Go check me out on spinrilla and also follow me on @talonemusic. My music will speak for itself.

  • CHANELLE48

    YO HIT ME UP IM NOT ON NUT10 MEN I JUSTWANNA RAP I NEED A ALT OF WORK
    BUT IM A GD WRITTER AND I KNO A LOT BEEN TOHELL AND BACKOH YE IM FROM THE STREETS IM WIT IT

  • CHANELLE48

    Im west coast tf

  • Carlbrewer

    I’m from Chicago & ANYHOOD U.S.A.,I WRITE MUSIC breath,eat, sleep quality music .We got a mean squad BUT NO PUSH!!! ITS LIKE THEY OVERLOOK RAW TALENT FOR CATCHY MUSIC????
    BIRDY MONTANA FINESSGANGARMY NEXT BEST THING COMING OUT CHICAGO,& we can go anywhere H&B (hood & blues)GET AT US OR INVITE US ,WE SHOW UP & SHOW OUT!!!!
    D.C. SNIPPA BLACKBEARDGANG CEO,OOO,OOO

    • Carl Brewer

      BIRDY MONTANA DON’T IMPRESS ME YOUTUBE
      D ROSE,CHAMPAGNE TOASTS & MORE MUSIC ON YOUTUBE SOUNDCLOUD

  • Carlbrewer

    Carlbrewer781@gmail for more info concerning our presence or musick!!!!!!!!!!

  • Keys N Dope

    Hey my name is Keys N Dope you can locate me on you tube hit me I write and produce all my songs you can pull me up by typing in Keys N Dope I have over fifty songs I have wrote listen to me man we are ready thank you Keys

  • keys N Dope

    Hello again I looking for a spot in this world I write and produce my own songs you can locate my on You tube under Keys N dope I really think that you will enjoy some of my lyrics you can email me at michellemitchell429@yahoo.com and I can send you some tracks that I already have out looking forward to hearing from you Keys N Dope I’m from Columbus Ohio. Thank you

Recent Stories

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
7107
10
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
5890
7
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
4262
9
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
2462
3
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?
7742
4
More News

Trending Songs

1482813308_c4f1b660e5330ca3aeeb72e194dcb61a
Juelz Santana Santana Bandana
2316
0
maco-children-450x450
OG Maco ft. Doja Cat Monster
1032
2
1198d7300dfa1fc9fab5f2e789b51fdc
ft. Jeremih Bad Influence
1522
0
d25ac41eb0af29910444228fa86aea54
Quavo ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Shad Da God 200,000
2051
0
screen-shot-2016-12-24-at-2-34-52-pm
Russ Aint Nobody Takin My Baby
2276
0
amg-450x450
Too $hort ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih & French Montana Ain’t My Girlfriend
3044
5
idecided-450x450
Big Sean Moves
6128
6
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

21-Savage-Metro-Boomin-ft-Future-X-Video
21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft Future “X” Video
3600
2
Check-Out-This-Yeezy-Boost-Inspired-Cadillac-Escalade
Check Out This Yeezy Boost Inspired Cadillac Escalade
1853
1
IAMSU-Boss-UP-Video
IAMSU! “Boss UP” Video
807
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
c0j-_2auoaamoxm-jpg-large
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
young-thug-1
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
meek-mill