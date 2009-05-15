Jadakiss Looking For New Artists “Hit Me Up”

Legendary East-Coast group slash entity D-Block might not be so "east" coast anymore. Jadakiss recently talked about wanting to sign artists from all over. "I’m trying to start this D-Block West thing over here. I’m looking for everybody. Hit me up," the rapper told radio host Devi Dev. "Send your music, send your demos, send your packages and let’s see what we can do. I’m not discriminating – female [or] male," he said. "Whatever’s going on, we can make it happen. If you hot, you hot."

In related news, Jadakiss recently did a radio interview at Detroit's legendary WJLB station with D12 member and super-producer Mr. Porter. [watch here] Jadakiss talked about a new track with Jazmine Sullivan he is on that Mr. Porter happened to produce, so make sure you [watch here]





Jadakiss interview Interview @ WJLB (Detroit) talks Jazmine Sullivan produced by Mr. Porter (D12)

