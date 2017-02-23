Rap Basement

Jay Electronica

Jay Electronica Announces His Album Will Drop ‘When It’s Finished…’

Posted By on February 23, 2017

When Jay Z pleas with you to drop an album, you usually drop an album…unless you’re Jay Electronica.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Jay Electronica explained nobody will be able to push him to release an album before he feels it’s ready.

“When it’s ready, when it’s ready. It don’t matter if Donald Trump say, “Put the album out.” Maybe if Minister Farrakhan said put the album out then maybe I might go home tonight and throw something together and put it out. Say like with Jay, that’s almost like [asking], How’s the weather now?’”

“If I walk outside right now, go across the street and if somebody recognize me, the first question they gonna ask me is, “When is the album coming?…  I guess the question you asked me is what will it take. When it’s finished. When it’s something that I’m pleased with because regardless of the 6 billion people on planet Earth, even if I put something out and the whole 6 billion say it’s absolutely beautiful and I don’t feel okay with it, I’m the one that carries that.”

Jay Electronica has been signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation since 2010. He’s yet to drop an official release.

 

