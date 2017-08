Jay Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Barack Obama sent him a video message.

Obama recorded a message congratulating Jay for making it into the Hall of Fame, and he also spoke on Jay and Bey’s twins being born saying, “He’s gonna have me beat once those 2 twins show up.”

We recently reported about rumors swirling around that Beyonce was in labor with the twins, but according to Obama they have not yet been delivered AND Blue Ivy could be getting two new sisters.