Jay Z has released his 13th studio album “4:44” and people are dissecting every word.

A lot of people are talking about the “Smile” track on the project. In the song Jay reveals his mom is a lesbian who has hid her sexuality for a long time.

In the song Jay raps, “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/ Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

Jay drops a lot of gems throughout the whole album. Which one is your favorite?

Stream the album HERE.