Jay-Z Didn’t Gift Kanye $20 Million; It Was Earned

The $20 million Jay-Z claimed he gifted Kanye West on his ‘Kill Jay-Z’ song was earned, not given.

According to sources close to Jay and Ye’s business relationship, the $20 million was only an advance from Roc Nation to cover the expenses for the “Saint Pablo Tour,” including the floating stage.

The money covered the production costs and staff for the tour and it is actually normal for an artist like Kanye to get such a big advance.

Although Jay made it seem like he just gave Ye the money, It was all apart of the deal they struck.In the song,

In the opening track of Jay’s 4:44 album, Jay raps: