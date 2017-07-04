Rap Basement

Amber Rose Fires Back At Wiz Khalifa’s Mom
503
1
Wiz Khalifa’s Mom Suing Amber Rose
1032
1
Jay Z 4:44 (Album Stream)
5784
7
Lil Wayne In Tune We Trust (EP)
2793
7
Jay Z

Jay-Z Didn’t Gift Kanye $20 Million; It Was Earned

Posted By on July 4, 2017

 

The $20 million Jay-Z claimed he gifted Kanye West on his ‘Kill Jay-Z’ song was earned, not given.

According to sources close to Jay and Ye’s business relationship, the $20 million was only an advance from Roc Nation to cover the expenses for the “Saint Pablo Tour,” including the floating stage.

The money covered the production costs and staff for the tour and it is actually normal for an artist like Kanye to get such a big advance.

Although Jay made it seem like he just gave Ye the money, It was all apart of the deal they struck.In the song,

In the opening track of Jay’s 4:44 album, Jay raps:

“But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye // You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ // He gave you      20 minutes on stage, f*** was he thinkin’? // ‘F*** wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’ // But if          everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.” 

 

  • Real Talk

    She’s too old to be a lessy

  • ROYBOY

    Album Is good For Going To Sleep Too! Def Not One of Hovas Best

  • ursocalledgod

    sooooo he DID give hime 20 million..smh an advance is just like a loan and it came out of rock nations / jays pockets. he never said he gifted him anything.

