Jay Z

Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Is Already Certified Platinum

Posted By on July 5, 2017

Jay-Z’s new 4:44 album has already gone certified platinum.

According to the RIAA,  Jay’s 13th studio album is his 13th consecutive platinum LP. The RIAA took to Twitter to congratulate Jay for the huge accomplishment. Check out the post below.

  • Real Talk

    She’s too old to be a lessy

  • ROYBOY

    Album Is good For Going To Sleep Too! Def Not One of Hovas Best

  • ursocalledgod

    sooooo he DID give hime 20 million..smh an advance is just like a loan and it came out of rock nations / jays pockets. he never said he gifted him anything.

