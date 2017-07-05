Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Is Already Certified Platinum

Jay-Z’s new 4:44 album has already gone certified platinum.

According to the RIAA, Jay’s 13th studio album is his 13th consecutive platinum LP. The RIAA took to Twitter to congratulate Jay for the huge accomplishment. Check out the post below.

Props to JAY, he’s done it again! 4:44 Certified Platinum. Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career. @s_c_ @RocNation #444 pic.twitter.com/le7YRVCfGQ — RIAA (@RIAA) July 5, 2017