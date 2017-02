Kanye West has decided to get in to the cosmetic business and compete with his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner?

According to reports, West has filed legal docs that declares his intention to create DONDA brand makeup, perfumes, lotions and other cosmetic products.

He will be competing with Kylie’s cosmetics, which sells out within minutes of being released.

Although Ye has applied for the DONDA cosmetic line, sources say he is only filing the paperwork in case something develops for now.