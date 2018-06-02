Kanye West Claims Drake & Pusha T Beef Is Over?

Kanye West claims the Drake and Pusha T beef is over.

Ye took to his Twitter account to tweet that he’s never been about beef and said, “lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone.”

Kanye went on to say, “so this is dead now.”

Pusha dropped his “The Story of Adidon” diss record, which bashed Drake for being a deadbeat dad to his alleged son and a lot more.

The record came after Drizzy took aim at Pusha on his “Duppy Freestyle” name dropping Push’s girls name, and followed it up with sending an invoice to G.O.O.D Music for reviving his career.

BUT….. Is the beef really over though???