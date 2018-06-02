Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye West Claims Drake & Pusha T Beef Is Over?
490
0
Chief Keef Shot At In NYC; Tekashi69 Denies Being Involved
1416
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Too Short The Sex Tape Playlist
1760
0
DJ Critical Hype More 9th
1429
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Kanye West

Kanye West Claims Drake & Pusha T Beef Is Over?

Posted By on June 2, 2018

Kanye West claims the Drake and Pusha T beef is over.

Ye took to his Twitter account to tweet that he’s never been about beef and said, “lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone.”

Kanye went on to say, “so this is dead now.”

Pusha dropped his “The Story of Adidon” diss record, which bashed Drake for being a deadbeat dad to his alleged son and a lot more.

The record came after Drizzy took aim at Pusha on his “Duppy Freestyle” name dropping Push’s girls name, and followed it up with sending an invoice to G.O.O.D Music for reviving his career.

BUT….. Is the beef really over though???

Latest Kanye West

Kanye West Gives Charlamagne Tha God Private Listening Session
5095 525 385
0
Kim Kardashian Reveals Sex Of Her & Kanye’s Third Child
7623 525 576
7
Kanye West Kanye West Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Valee – All Mine
900
0
Kanye West Kanye West Feat. T.I. – Ye Vs. The People (Radio Rip)
3640
3
Kanye West / Charlamagne Interview
609
0
Kanye West “Wolves” Video
3706
7
Desiigner and Kanye West turnin’ up in the Hamptons
4870
8

Recent Stories

Kanye West Claims Drake & Pusha T Beef Is Over?
490
0
Chief Keef Shot At In NYC; Tekashi69 Denies Being Involved
1416
0
Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album Party Packed With Celebrities (Video)
1615
1
Drake Financially Supporting Alleged Baby Mama
2051
1
Drake’s Baby Mama Revealed As French Pornstar Sophie Brussaux
8841
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ne-Yo Summertime
768
0
Madeintyo Club Close
543
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Location
768
0
Lecrae Get Back Right
582
0
Madeintyo ft. A$AP Ferg - Ned Flanders
529
1
Swizz Beatz It's Okayyy
622
0
J Balvin, G-Eazy & Sfera Ebbasta ft. MC Fioti, Anitta, Jeon & Duki Machika (Remix)
516
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

LAMBOMON – HODL WALK (PLUG WALK BITCOIN REMIX)
318
0
Belly Feat. The Weeknd “What You Want” Video
318
0
Asian Doll “Clout” Video
384
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye West Claims Drake & Pusha T Beef Is Over?
Chief Keef Shot At In NYC; Tekashi69 Denies Being Involved
Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album Party Packed With Celebrities (Video)