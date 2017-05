Kanye West is working on a new album and he has decided to lock himself up in a Wyoming retreat at the top of a mountain to get his inspiration back.

West has been at the retreat for a week now and also went 2 week ago, so he must be feeling really inspired. West has been noticeably absent from the spot light, including the Met Gala last week, where Kim went by herself.

Sources close to the situation say his absence is strictly all about making music