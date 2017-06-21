Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Amber Rose Fires Back At Wiz Khalifa’s Mom
503
1
Wiz Khalifa’s Mom Suing Amber Rose
1032
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Jay Z 4:44 (Album Stream)
5784
7
Lil Wayne In Tune We Trust (EP)
2793
7
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Kanye West

Kim Kardashian & Kanye Find Surrogate For 3rd Child

Posted By on June 21, 2017

 

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly found a surrogate to have their third child.

According to TMZ, Kim and Ye have found the surrogate through an agency and have agreed to pay a lot of money. They will have to pay the following:

— $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments

— If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid

— If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000

The agreement also states that Kim and Kanye “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child … that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.

Latest Kanye West

Kanye West’s Touring Co. Sues Insurance Company For Unpaid Dues After Cancelled Tour
1231 525 93
3
Kanye West Reveals New Adidas Yeezy Runner Colorway
3613 525 273
3
Kanye West Kanye West ft. The-Dream – Bed Yeezy Season 5
3110
1
Kanye West Kanye West Feat. French Montana & Cam’ron – Ass Shots
11581
5
Kanye West “Wolves” Video
3163
2
Desiigner and Kanye West turnin’ up in the Hamptons
4010
1
Kanye West’s “Only One” Video Game – E3 2016 Trailer
3547
3
  • Cory S.

    Kim Scott is still abusing me. I am not friends with her sisters nor cousins either. She abuses Marshall too, and Isis, and etc.

  • Cory S.

    I hope Kanye gets better, by the way. What a tough time of year for him. <3 Kim West K.
    #jawsclenched
    Cory~

  • Cory

    oops, wrong person. My mistake. Not Kim Scott. I think its her sister. Maybe.

Recent Stories

Amber Rose Fires Back At Wiz Khalifa’s Mom
503
1
Wiz Khalifa’s Mom Suing Amber Rose
1032
1
The Game Speaks On Usher’s Legal Situation (Video)
1628
1
Boosie Badazz Getting His Son A Girl To Give Him Oral Sex For His 14th Birthday?
2118
2
Rapper Yung Mazi Shot And Killed In Atlanta
1879
1
More News

Trending Songs

Corner Boy P ft. Curren$y Couple M's
172
0
Grafh Made You Look
238
0
Don Trip Puzzle Pieces
132
0
Royce Da 5’9 ft. Tech N9ne Barely Human
225
0
Lil Wayne Like A Man
1390
0
King Los Without Me
662
0
Dizzy Wright ft. Big K.R.I.T. Outrageous
794
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Roots ft. Bilal “It Ain’t Fair” (Live on Fallon)
106
0
DJ Green Lantern ft. Royce Da 5’9 & Conway “iLL” Video
146
0
Behind the Scenes of Danny Brown’s “Lost”
212
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Amber Rose Fires Back At Wiz Khalifa’s Mom
Wiz Khalifa’s Mom Suing Amber Rose
The Game Speaks On Usher’s Legal Situation (Video)