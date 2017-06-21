Kim Kardashian & Kanye Find Surrogate For 3rd Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly found a surrogate to have their third child.

According to TMZ, Kim and Ye have found the surrogate through an agency and have agreed to pay a lot of money. They will have to pay the following:

— $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments — If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid — If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000

The agreement also states that Kim and Kanye “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child … that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.“