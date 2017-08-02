Kanye West’s Touring Co. Sues Insurance Company For Unpaid Dues After Cancelled Tour

Kanye West’s touring company is going after Lloyd’s of London to try and get their money back for the Saint Pablo tour, which was cut short.

According to TMZ, Very Good Touring had filed a claim with Lloyd’s back in November.

In the docs, Ye’s co. claims it had a policy with Lloyd’s to pay for any cancellation or non-appearance fees.

Lloyd’s hasn’t paid anything and, the suit claims they may never get any money, because they are saying Kanye’s marijuana use was the cause of the breakdown.

Very Good Touring says Lloyd’s has no proof to back up their weed theory, and they’re only looking for “any ostensible excuse no matter how fanciful” to not pay up.

Very Good Touring is suing Lloyd’s for $9.8 million, plus interest.