Kanye West

Kanye West Releases New Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

Posted By on August 14, 2017

Kanye West’s new Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 shoe was unexpectedly released over the weekend on the Yeezy Supply website.

The shoe was sold for $300 and wad debuted in a grey and black color way, with orange accents and neon laces.

Although it has a completely different silhouette than other Yeezy releases, it still comes equipped with the Boost technology like the Yeezt Boost 350 & 750.

The “Solid Grey/Chalk White-Core BlackAdidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 is reportedly being ship out on November 1st to everyone who pre-ordered a pair this past weekend.

 

  • Cory S.

    Kim Scott is still abusing me. I am not friends with her sisters nor cousins either. She abuses Marshall too, and Isis, and etc.

  • Cory S.

    I hope Kanye gets better, by the way. What a tough time of year for him. <3 Kim West K.
    #jawsclenched
    Cory~

  • Cory

    oops, wrong person. My mistake. Not Kim Scott. I think its her sister. Maybe.

