Kanye West Releases New Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

Kanye West’s new Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 shoe was unexpectedly released over the weekend on the Yeezy Supply website.

The shoe was sold for $300 and wad debuted in a grey and black color way, with orange accents and neon laces.

Although it has a completely different silhouette than other Yeezy releases, it still comes equipped with the Boost technology like the Yeezt Boost 350 & 750.

The “Solid Grey/Chalk White-Core Black” Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 is reportedly being ship out on November 1st to everyone who pre-ordered a pair this past weekend.