Amber Rose Fires Back At Wiz Khalifa's Mom
503
1
Wiz Khalifa's Mom Suing Amber Rose
1032
1
Jay Z 4:44 (Album Stream)
5784
7
Lil Wayne In Tune We Trust (EP)
2793
7
Kanye West

Kanye West Plans To Start Touring In Early 2018

Posted By on June 29, 2017

 

Kanye West is planning on resuming his tour in early 2018.

According to reports, Live Nation is in talks with Kanye’s team and, one source says, “We’re ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light.”

Multiple sources claim Ye is physically and mentally ready to get things going again. The reports claim he’s focused, engaged and in the best mental state they have ever seen him.

Once Kanye decides he’s officially ready to start touring, his show will not be the same ad last year’s tour with the floating stage. The reports claim Ye will almost definitely improve the stage it or replace it.

Ye is trying to stay away from deadlines on when the tour will start, because it creates too much stress.

 

