Kanye West decided to send Taylor Swift a little jab while at Nobu in Malibu after she went after Ye on her new song.

Ye recently hit up the Malibu spot with some friends and he was wearing a shirt with the words, “She’s beyond Good and Evil.”

It is clearly a shot at Swift, who took aim at Ye in her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Kanye reportedly said he doesn’t care what she has to say and that their feud in old news, but seems like he still wanted to send her a little message back.