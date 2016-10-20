Kanye West Explains Why There Will Never Be A ‘Watch The Throne 2’

During his Seattle stop on the Saint Pablo Tour, Kanye West explained to fans why there will never be a ‘Watch The Throne 2’ album with Jay-Z.

“There will never be a Watch The Throne 2 … I wasn’t on the [the album version of “Pop Style”] ’cause of Hov,” he revealed. “It was some Tidal/Apple bullshit. This shit gets me tight every time I perform this motherfucker.”



Kanye also went on to explain why Jay-Z took himself off of Drake’s ‘Pop Style’…and it involves Meek Mill.



“Out of respect for Meek Mill he didn’t want to be on the track,” Kanye recalled. ” I said, look, I’ll call Drake, I’ll call Meek, we gotta squash this shit, we gotta let people have this song!” At that point, the Tidal and Apple beef became the main detractor from the collab going on the album. “It went into some political shit, some shit about percentages on songs,” he said.

“I can’t take this shit, bro!”

Check out some footage of the vent below: