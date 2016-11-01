Rap Basement

Kanye West

Noah “40” Shebib Explains Why Kanye West Is Credited On Drake’s “Two Birds, One Stone”

Posted By on November 1, 2016

drake-views-from-the-6-album-review

Last week, Drake dropped a bombshell in the form of three new tracks. One of the tracks, ‘Two Birds, One Stone‘ is a diss track filled with shots at Kid Cudi and Pusha T.

Pretty soon after the track dropped, the internet discovered Kanye West was credit on the song, and no one could figure out why? With both of Drake’s targets being G.O.O.D. Music family, it seemed like a odd move for Kanye.

Drake’s right hand man, Noah ’40’ Shebib spoke with Genius to explain Kanye’s contribution to the track.

“Me and Kanye produced the track,” he said. “I made it from some drums he had given me. Not quite the elaborate story the world is looking for.”

 

